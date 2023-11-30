Fly the Hybrid Skies

Amy Jankovsky is Manager of the Aircraft Electrification Subproject, Advance Air Transport Technologies Project at NASA Glenn Research Center. She manages NASA’s research and development work for vehicle electrification, including aspects related to power converters, fault-management devices, and airplane concepts and ground testing under realistic flight conditions.

Christine Andrews is the executive hybrid-electric systems leader for GE Aerospace, responsible for the advancement of all power-electronics technology development and integration with the GE gas turbine. Over the last 10 years at GE Aerospace, Christine has held various leadership positions within aviation engineering, including ones in advanced research.