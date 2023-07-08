3 Challenges to Solve Before We Can Commute by Air Taxi

Kamesh Namuduri is a Professor of Electrical Engineering and the director of the Autonomous Systems Laboratory at the University of North Texas. He received his B.S. degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering from Osmania University, India, in 1984, an M.S. degree in Computer Science from University of Hyderabad in 1986, and Ph.D. degree in Computer Science and Engineering from University of South Florida in 1992. Over the past 14 years, his research has been focused on aerial networking and communications. He is chair of two Standard Working Groups (IEEE 1920.1, Aerial Communications and Networking, and IEEE P1920.2, Vehicle-to-Vehicle Communications for Unmanned Aircraft Systems). Namuduri was named as a Distinguished Lecturer by the IEEE Vehicular Technology Society for the two terms 2021–2023 and 2023–2025.