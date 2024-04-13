Getting the Grid to Net Zero

Ben Kroposki is the Director of the Power Systems Engineering Center at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). The author of more than 150 articles on design, testing, and integration of renewable and distributed power systems, Kroposki is an IEEE Fellow and the recipient of the IEEE Power & Energy Society (PES) Ramakumar Family Renewable Energy Excellence Award, whichrecognizes outstanding contributions in the field of developing, utilizing and integrating renewable energy resources. Kroposki is also an adjunct professor at the Colorado School of Mines and the University of Colorado. He also serves as the director for the Universal Interoperability for Grid-forming Inverters (UNIFI) consortium, which is tackling the challenges of seamless integration of inverter-based resources and synchronous machines into power grids.