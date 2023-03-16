As technology continues to evolve, STEM education is needed more than ever. With the vast technical expertise of its 400,000-plus members and volunteers, IEEE is a leader in engineering and technology education. Its technical societies and its councils, sections, and regional groups offer educational events and resources at every level to support technical professions and prepare the workforce of tomorrow.
IEEE offers many ways to support the educational needs of learners. For preuniversity students, the organization offers summer camps and other opportunities to explore science, technology, engineering, and mathematics careers. IEEE’s continuing education courses allow professionals to stay up to date on technology, keep their skills sharp, and learn new things.
From 2 to 8 April, IEEE is highlighting resources available to students, educators, and technical professionals with IEEE Education Week. The annual celebration highlights educational opportunities provided by the world’s largest technical professional association and its many organizational units, societies, and councils.
Here are some of the events and resources available during this year’s Education Week.
Webinars
Climate Change: IEEE’s Role in Bringing Technology Solutions to Meet the Challenge
3 April, noon to 1 p.m. EDT
IEEE President and CEO Saifur Rahman kicks off Education Week with a session on how the organization can serve as a vital connection between policymakers and the engineering and technology communities in bringing technological solutions to meet the universal challenge of climate change. Rahman plans to share how IEEE is committed to helping mitigate the effects of climate change through pragmatic and accessible technical solutions, as well as by providing engineers and technologists with a neutral space for discussion and action. The webinar also addresses the importance of educating the energy workforce.
3 April, 9 to 10 a.m. EDT
IEEE REACH (Raising Engineering Awareness through the Conduit of History) provides teachers with resources to help them explain the history of technology and the roles played by engineers. During this webinar, participants can learn how REACH can enhance the classroom experience.
Do This, Not That! Applying Multimedia Learning Principles in Your Online Module/Presentation to Enhance Comprehension
5 April, 11 to 11:45 a.m. EDT
Many people are sharing their expertise on TikTok, Youtube and other online platforms. When sharing knowledge in a multimedia-rich environment, there are research-proven principles that can be applied to enhance the presentation—which in turn promotes knowledge transfer. This webinar is designed to show participants how to apply the principles to their presentations.
Books, videos, and more
Here are some additional offerings and resources available during IEEE Education Week.
- Women in Engineering, Book 24: New Experiences is from IEEE-USA’s Women in Engineering series by author Shelly Born, senior engineer at APS. It explores why she chose to study engineering and how she has overcome adversity during her career and personal journeys.
- The Industry Connections Industry Consortium on Learning Engineering program from the IEEE Standards Association is committed to defining engineering as a profession and as an academic discipline.
- The IEEE TechEthics video channel hosts content generated by activities across IEEE that addresses the ethical and societal implications of a variety of technology areas. It contributes to the IEEE TechEthics program, which provides a platform for an ongoing conversation.
For a list of webinars and events and more resources, visit the IEEE Education Week website.
How to get involved
IEEE-affiliated groups can participate in IEEE Education Week by offering events, resources, and special offers such as discounted courses. Additionally, a tool kit is available to help groups promote IEEE Education Week and their event through newsletters, social media, and more.
The Education Week website provides special offers and discounts as well. You also can support education programs by donating to the IEEE Foundation.
Check out the IEEE Education Week video to learn more.
You do not need to be a member to participate in IEEE Education Week; however, members receive discounted or free access to many of the events and resources.
If you’re not an IEEE member, now would be a great time to join.
Rachel O. Warnick is director of education strategy, marketing, and governance for IEEE Educational Activities.