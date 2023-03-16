IEEE Spectrum
The InstituteTopicTypeCareersNews

Education Week Spotlights Programs for Students and Professionals

Learn about climate change, history, and women engineers

3 min read
Illustration of two heads with icons related to education along arrows between them.
iStockphoto
As technology continues to evolve, STEM education is needed more than ever. With the vast technical expertise of its 400,000-plus members and volunteers, IEEE is a leader in engineering and technology education. Its technical societies and its councils, sections, and regional groups offer educational events and resources at every level to support technical professions and prepare the workforce of tomorrow.

IEEE offers many ways to support the educational needs of learners. For preuniversity students, the organization offers summer camps and other opportunities to explore science, technology, engineering, and mathematics careers. IEEE’s continuing education courses allow professionals to stay up to date on technology, keep their skills sharp, and learn new things.

From 2 to 8 April, IEEE is highlighting resources available to students, educators, and technical professionals with IEEE Education Week. The annual celebration highlights educational opportunities provided by the world’s largest technical professional association and its many organizational units, societies, and councils.

Here are some of the events and resources available during this year’s Education Week.

Webinars

Climate Change: IEEE’s Role in Bringing Technology Solutions to Meet the Challenge

3 April, noon to 1 p.m. EDT

IEEE President and CEO Saifur Rahman kicks off Education Week with a session on how the organization can serve as a vital connection between policymakers and the engineering and technology communities in bringing technological solutions to meet the universal challenge of climate change. Rahman plans to share how IEEE is committed to helping mitigate the effects of climate change through pragmatic and accessible technical solutions, as well as by providing engineers and technologists with a neutral space for discussion and action. The webinar also addresses the importance of educating the energy workforce.

IEEE REACH

3 April, 9 to 10 a.m. EDT

IEEE REACH (Raising Engineering Awareness through the Conduit of History) provides teachers with resources to help them explain the history of technology and the roles played by engineers. During this webinar, participants can learn how REACH can enhance the classroom experience.

Do This, Not That! Applying Multimedia Learning Principles in Your Online Module/Presentation to Enhance Comprehension

5 April, 11 to 11:45 a.m. EDT

Many people are sharing their expertise on TikTok, Youtube and other online platforms. When sharing knowledge in a multimedia-rich environment, there are research-proven principles that can be applied to enhance the presentation—which in turn promotes knowledge transfer. This webinar is designed to show participants how to apply the principles to their presentations.

Books, videos, and more

Here are some additional offerings and resources available during IEEE Education Week.

For a list of webinars and events and more resources, visit the IEEE Education Week website.

How to get involved

IEEE-affiliated groups can participate in IEEE Education Week by offering events, resources, and special offers such as discounted courses. Additionally, a tool kit is available to help groups promote IEEE Education Week and their event through newsletters, social media, and more.

The Education Week website provides special offers and discounts as well. You also can support education programs by donating to the IEEE Foundation.

Check out the IEEE Education Week video to learn more.

You do not need to be a member to participate in IEEE Education Week; however, members receive discounted or free access to many of the events and resources.

If you’re not an IEEE member, now would be a great time to join.

