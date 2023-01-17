IEEE Spectrum
FOR THE TECHNOLOGY INSIDER

Topics

AerospaceArtificial IntelligenceBiomedicalComputingConsumer ElectronicsEnergyHistory of TechnologyRoboticsSemiconductorsSensorsTelecommunicationsTransportation

Sections

FeaturesNewsOpinionCareersDIYThe Big PictureEngineering Resources

More

Special ReportsCollectionsExplainersPodcastsVideosNewslettersTop Programming LanguagesRobots Guide

For IEEE Members

Current IssueMagazine ArchiveThe InstituteTI Archive

For IEEE Members

Current IssueMagazine ArchiveThe InstituteTI Archive

IEEE Spectrum

About UsContact UsReprints & PermissionsAdvertising

Follow IEEE Spectrum

Support IEEE Spectrum

IEEE Spectrum is the flagship publication of the IEEE — the world’s largest professional organization devoted to engineering and applied sciences. Our articles, podcasts, and infographics inform our readers about developments in technology, engineering, and science.
Join IEEE
Subscribe
JOIN IEEESIGN IN
Close

Access Thousands of Articles — Completely Free

Create an account and get exclusive content and features: Save articles, download collections, and talk to tech insiders — all free! For full access and benefits, join IEEE as a paying member.

The InstituteTopicTypeProfile

Teen Creates App To Identify Nutrient Deficiencies

It uses AI to analyze images of fingernails and suggests dietary changes

4 min read
young man posing for a portrait and pointing to a smartphone on a light background

High school student Rian Tiwari has developed a mobile app that uses artificial intelligence to help pregnant people spot nutrient deficiencies by scanning their fingernails.

Rian Tiwari
ieee member newstype:ti

High school student Rian Tiwarihas developed a mobile app that uses artificial intelligence to help pregnant people spot nutrient deficiencies by scanning their fingernails. Tiwari’s app uses data from the scans to trigger diet and lifestyle recommendations, aiming to reduce the likelihood of a user developing anemia.

People with anemia have low levels of healthy red blood cells needed to carry oxygen to body tissues. More than 50 percent of pregnant people become anemic, according to the Cleveland Clinic, risking premature birth, low birth weight for the baby, and postpartum depression. Preventing anemia can be as easy as eating iron-rich foods such as beans, red meat, and dried fruit.

In 2020, as a sophomore at South Brunswick High School in New Jersey, Tiwari was learning remotely during the coronavirus pandemic, and he found himself bored. His father suggested he think about ikigai, a Japanese concept referring to something that gives a person a sense of purpose. Tiwari decided that his purpose was to help others through technology.

He began researching several chronic conditions and zeroed in on anemia. He found that apps already existed to monitor hemoglobin levels. But he also learned that a fingernail’s appearance can give clues about a person’s health. Discoloration, ripples, bumps, and other changes in a nail can be signs of nutrient deficiencies or disease. White spots, for example, might indicate a zinc deficiency. Brittle, cracking nails suggest low levels of folic acid.

Tiwari built an app that analyzes fingernail scans for signs of deficiencies in vitamin B12, calcium, zinc, and other nutrients. If these signs exist, the app recommends dietary and lifestyle changes, potentially preventing the development of anemia.

He presented his app at last year’s IEEE International Conference on Intelligent Reality during an event hosted in collaboration with Amazon Web Services. The event focused on how AWS is helping startups that are developing health care technology.

“Presenting my work in front of respected and accomplished engineers felt unreal,” Tiwari says. “I felt humbled by the opportunity to showcase my work and to learn from the other presenters.”

Turning an idea into a mobile app

In 2020 Tiwari and two of his classmates submitted a pitch and a business plan for their product to the Conrad Challenge, a competition for students developing technologies that address a global problem. Selected as finalists, they presented their idea virtually to the Conrad Challenge Innovation Summit at the Space Center Houston. Although they didn’t win, Tiwari moved ahead with developing the app.

He needed help, however. He found Viswanatha Allugunti, a solutions architect at Arohak—a software company in Monmouth Junction, N.J.—on LinkedIn and contacted him. Tiwari says he felt Allugunti’s experience in machine learning and business development would be beneficial.

“Having Dr. Allugunti as a mentor really helped me push myself and this project to the next level,” Tiwari says. “He taught me more about coding, how to file for a patent, and how to more effectively conduct research.”

Allugunti also helped him narrow down his target users from anyone with anemia to pregnant people, focusing on a group with a particular need for the technology, Tiwari says.

Tiwari filed for a U.S. patent for his invention in 2021. He was granted a patent in Germany last year.

How AI can read your nails

Tiwari created the algorithms his app uses by running data sets obtained from open-source website Kaggle through a machine-learning platform. The algorithm classifies images of nails based on their appearance. It looks for cracks, ridges, peeling, and discoloration. Lips and inner eyelids can show signs of nutrient deficiencies as well, but Tiwari chose to analyze nails, given that they are easier to photograph.

The app starts with a photo of a nail taken by a user. It then uses a device-based neural network to analyze the image and classify the nail as healthy or unhealthy, Tiwari says.

If, for example, the app detects the person has a folate deficiency, it recommends foods such as asparagus, spinach, and sunflower seeds, he says.

The app stores some medical information as well as records of the analytics and recommendations from past scans.

To test the app, Tiwari contacted maternal health organizations. He spoke with Reach, a nonprofit that provides mentorship and educational opportunities to people developing technology that enables individualized care for patients. The organization launched its own project—the Maternal Mortality Prevention Program—to ensure pregnant people’s access to health monitoring.

Tiwari says he worked closely with the organization’s president, Fran Ayalasomayajula, to learn what it takes to run a business. She helped him establish an advisory board and do patient outreach, he says.

He is working on getting the app to analyze images of lips and the inner eyelids as well, which can also show signs of nutrient deficiencies, he says. He also wants to add recommendations for medications and vitamin supplements.

Tiwari says he will be piloting the app this year. He plans to make it available for Android and iOS devices.

Inspired by IEEE

Tiwari says he was inspired to pursue a career in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics thanks to his father, Rajiv, who introduced him to IEEE’s products, services, conferences, and publications. The IEEE senior member serves as cochair of the IEEE Future Directions Committee.

Tiwari says IEEE Spectrum and many other award-winning IEEE publications his father subscribes to have made a significant impact on him. Reading articles published in Spectrum helped him discover that he wanted a career in technology, he says.

“So many of the cool technologies IEEE Spectrum writes about, such as quantum computing, sound like they are from a science fiction movie,” he says. “I want to work on these types of technological advancements.”

He says he plans a career in machine learning, specifically natural language processing.

“Helping patients monitor their health is only one of the problems I hope to solve using AI,” he says. “Developing the APT mobile app helped me discover that I want to expand my work into other fields such as language translation.”

The high school senior recently has been applying to colleges. His top choices are Cornell, Georgia Tech, the University of Michigan, and the University of Illinois because of the types of STEM programs they offer.

“The work students and faculty members in these universities are doing is extraordinary,” Tiwari says. “The programs offered at these schools can help me enhance existing technology or develop my own solution to language barriers that exist around the world.”

He says he’s looking forward to becoming an IEEE student member and is looking forward to conferences and networking opportunities.

From Your Site Articles
ieee member newstype:ti
The Conversation (0)
A green laser shooting up into a cloud-filled sky on the side of a cliff.
AerospaceTopicEnergyTypeNews

Lasers Shot At Sky Can Guide Lightning

4 min read
rendering of family looking through glass at a large building in the distance
EnergyTopicTypeNews

The Future of Fission Reactors May Be Small

5 min read

Get unlimited IEEE Spectrum access

Become an IEEE member and get exclusive access to more stories and resources, including our vast article archive and full PDF downloads
Get access to unlimited IEEE Spectrum content
Network with other technology professionals
Establish a professional profile
Create a group to share and collaborate on projects
Discover IEEE events and activities
Join and participate in discussions
Consumer ElectronicsTopicMagazineTypeFeature

The Inner Beauty of Basic Electronics

Open Circuits showcases the surprising complexity of passive components

5 min read
Vertical
A photo of a high-stability film resistor with the letters "MIS" in yellow.
All photos by Eric Schlaepfer & Windell H. Oskay
Blue

Eric Schlaepfer was trying to fix a broken piece of test equipment when he came across the cause of the problem—a troubled tantalum capacitor. The component had somehow shorted out, and he wanted to know why. So he polished it down for a look inside. He never found the source of the short, but he and his collaborator, Windell H. Oskay, discovered something even better: a breathtaking hidden world inside electronics. What followed were hours and hours of polishing, cleaning, and photography that resulted in Open Circuits: The Inner Beauty of Electronic Components (No Starch Press, 2022), an excerpt of which follows. As the authors write, everything about these components is deliberately designed to meet specific technical needs, but that design leads to “accidental beauty: the emergent aesthetics of things you were never expected to see.”

From a book that spans the wide world of electronics, what we at IEEE Spectrum found surprisingly compelling were the insides of things we don’t spend much time thinking about, passive components. Transistors, LEDs, and other semiconductors may be where the action is, but the simple physics of resistors, capacitors, and inductors have their own sort of splendor.

High-Stability Film Resistor

A photo of a high-stability film resistor with the letters "MIS" in yellow.

All photos by Eric Schlaepfer & Windell H. Oskay

This high-stability film resistor, about 4 millimeters in diameter, is made in much the same way as its inexpensive carbon-film cousin, but with exacting precision. A ceramic rod is coated with a fine layer of resistive film (thin metal, metal oxide, or carbon) and then a perfectly uniform helical groove is machined into the film.

Instead of coating the resistor with an epoxy, it’s hermetically sealed in a lustrous little glass envelope. This makes the resistor more robust, ideal for specialized cases such as precision reference instrumentation, where long-term stability of the resistor is critical. The glass envelope provides better isolation against moisture and other environmental changes than standard coatings like epoxy.

15-Turn Trimmer Potentiometer

A photo of a blue chip
A photo of a blue chip on a circuit board.

It takes 15 rotations of an adjustment screw to move a 15-turn trimmer potentiometer from one end of its resistive range to the other. Circuits that need to be adjusted with fine resolution control use this type of trimmer pot instead of the single-turn variety.

The resistive element in this trimmer is a strip of cermet—a composite of ceramic and metal—silk-screened on a white ceramic substrate. Screen-printed metal links each end of the strip to the connecting wires. It’s a flattened, linear version of the horseshoe-shaped resistive element in single-turn trimmers.

Turning the adjustment screw moves a plastic slider along a track. The wiper is a spring finger, a spring-loaded metal contact, attached to the slider. It makes contact between a metal strip and the selected point on the strip of resistive film.

Ceramic Disc Capacitor

A cutaway of a Ceramic Disc Capacitor
A photo of a Ceramic Disc Capacitor

Capacitors are fundamental electronic components that store energy in the form of static electricity. They’re used in countless ways, including for bulk energy storage, to smooth out electronic signals, and as computer memory cells. The simplest capacitor consists of two parallel metal plates with a gap between them, but capacitors can take many forms so long as there are two conductive surfaces, called electrodes, separated by an insulator.

A ceramic disc capacitor is a low-cost capacitor that is frequently found in appliances and toys. Its insulator is a ceramic disc, and its two parallel plates are extremely thin metal coatings that are evaporated or sputtered onto the disc’s outer surfaces. Connecting wires are attached using solder, and the whole assembly is dipped into a porous coating material that dries hard and protects the capacitor from damage.

Film Capacitor

An image of a cut away of a capacitor
A photo of a green capacitor.

Film capacitors are frequently found in high-quality audio equipment, such as headphone amplifiers, record players, graphic equalizers, and radio tuners. Their key feature is that the dielectric material is a plastic film, such as polyester or polypropylene.

The metal electrodes of this film capacitor are vacuum-deposited on the surfaces of long strips of plastic film. After the leads are attached, the films are rolled up and dipped into an epoxy that binds the assembly together. Then the completed assembly is dipped in a tough outer coating and marked with its value.

Other types of film capacitors are made by stacking flat layers of metallized plastic film, rather than rolling up layers of film.

Dipped Tantalum Capacitor

A photo of a cutaway of a Dipped Tantalum Capacitor

At the core of this capacitor is a porous pellet of tantalum metal. The pellet is made from tantalum powder and sintered, or compressed at a high temperature, into a dense, spongelike solid.

Just like a kitchen sponge, the resulting pellet has a high surface area per unit volume. The pellet is then anodized, creating an insulating oxide layer with an equally high surface area. This process packs a lot of capacitance into a compact device, using spongelike geometry rather than the stacked or rolled layers that most other capacitors use.

The device’s positive terminal, or anode, is connected directly to the tantalum metal. The negative terminal, or cathode, is formed by a thin layer of conductive manganese dioxide coating the pellet.

Axial Inductor

An image of a cutaway of a Axial Inductor
A photo of a collection of cut wires

Inductors are fundamental electronic components that store energy in the form of a magnetic field. They’re used, for example, in some types of power supplies to convert between voltages by alternately storing and releasing energy. This energy-efficient design helps maximize the battery life of cellphones and other portable electronics.

Inductors typically consist of a coil of insulated wire wrapped around a core of magnetic material like iron or ferrite, a ceramic filled with iron oxide. Current flowing around the core produces a magnetic field that acts as a sort of flywheel for current, smoothing out changes in the current as it flows through the inductor.

This axial inductor has a number of turns of varnished copper wire wrapped around a ferrite form and soldered to copper leads on its two ends. It has several layers of protection: a clear varnish over the windings, a light-green coating around the solder joints, and a striking green outer coating to protect the whole component and provide a surface for the colorful stripes that indicate its inductance value.

Power Supply Transformer

A photo of a collection of cut wires
A photo of a yellow element on a circuit board.

This transformer has multiple sets of windings and is used in a power supply to create multiple output AC voltages from a single AC input such as a wall outlet.

The small wires nearer the center are “high impedance” turns of magnet wire. These windings carry a higher voltage but a lower current. They’re protected by several layers of tape, a copper-foil electrostatic shield, and more tape.

The outer “low impedance” windings are made with thicker insulated wire and fewer turns. They handle a lower voltage but a higher current.

All of the windings are wrapped around a black plastic bobbin. Two pieces of ferrite ceramic are bonded together to form the magnetic core at the heart of the transformer.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
{"imageShortcodeIds":[]}