IEEE Spectrum
FOR THE TECHNOLOGY INSIDER

Topics

AerospaceArtificial IntelligenceBiomedicalComputingConsumer ElectronicsEnergyHistory of TechnologyRoboticsSemiconductorsSensorsTelecommunicationsTransportation

Sections

FeaturesNewsOpinionCareersDIYThe Big PictureEngineering Resources

More

Special ReportsCollectionsExplainersPodcastsVideosNewslettersTop Programming LanguagesRobots Guide

For IEEE Members

Current IssueMagazine ArchiveThe InstituteTI Archive

For IEEE Members

Current IssueMagazine ArchiveThe InstituteTI Archive

IEEE Spectrum

About UsContact UsReprints & PermissionsAdvertising

Follow IEEE Spectrum

Support IEEE Spectrum

IEEE Spectrum is the flagship publication of the IEEE — the world’s largest professional organization devoted to engineering and applied sciences. Our articles, podcasts, and infographics inform our readers about developments in technology, engineering, and science.
Join IEEE
Subscribe
JOIN IEEESIGN IN
Close

Access Thousands of Articles — Completely Free

Create an account and get exclusive content and features: Save articles, download collections, and talk to tech insiders — all free! For full access and benefits, join IEEE as a paying member.

TopicTypeRoboticsNews

Video Friday: AmphiSAW

Your weekly selection of awesome robot videos

2 min read
A photo of a small yellow robot swimming in a fish pond, surrounded by goldfish
Zarrouk Lab
video fridayrobotics

Video Friday is your weekly selection of awesome robotics videos, collected by your friends at IEEE Spectrum robotics. We also post a weekly calendar of upcoming robotics events for the next few months. Please send us your events for inclusion.

HRI 2023: 13–16 March 2023, STOCKHOLM
Robotics Summit & Expo: 10–11 May 2023, BOSTON
ICRA 2023: 29 May–2 June 2023, LONDON
RoboCup 2023: 4–10 July 2023, BORDEAUX, FRANCE
RSS 2023: 10–14 July 2023, DAEGU, KOREA
IEEE RO-MAN 2023: 28–31 August 2023, BUSAN, KOREA
CLAWAR 2023: 2–4 October 2023, FLORIANOPOLIS, BRAZIL

Enjoy today’s videos!

This video presents the AmphiSAW robot. The Robot relies on a unique wave producing mechanism using a single motor. The AmphiSAW is one of the fastest amphibious robots and the most energy efficient amphibious robot. Its Bio-inspired mechanism is bio-friendly as it allows the robot to swim among fish without intimidating them.

A paper on AmphiSAW appears in Bioinspiration and Biomimetics 2023.

[ BGU ]

It’s the whole-body gesturing here that’s the most impressive, I think.

[ Sanctuary AI ]

Some very impressive jumping from Cassie Cal.

[ UC Berkeley ]

I am pretty sure this is a fake robot arm, which means Northrop Grumman gets added to the list of “companies that really should be able to do things with real robot arms but aren’t for some reason.”

[ YouTube ]

This is not a great video, but it’s a really cool idea: Hod Lipsons’ Robotics Studio course at Columbia teaches students to design, fabricate, and program robots that walk. Here are 49 of them.

[ Columbia ]

Robots throwing robots.

[ Recon Robotics ]

There are many moments in the Waymo Driver’s day when it finds itself at a crossroads and must decide what to do in a fraction of a second. Watch Software Engineer Daylen Yang break down the challenge of intersections and what we’re doing to build a safe driver—the Waymo Driver—for every road user.

[ Waymo ]

The final episode of NASA’s series on the history of lidar.

[ NASA ]

Kaitlyn Becker was working on her doctorate at Harvard University when she helped develop a soft robotic system that can handle complex objects by using entanglement grasping. She joins to explain how creatures of the sea inspired the robotic gripper and how it might be used in the future.

[ NSF ]

A panel on “Future Challenges and Big Problems” featuring UPenn GRASP Lab faculty members and moderated by Vijay Kumar.

[ UPenn ]

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
video fridayrobotics
The Conversation (0)
Three people stand in the water next to a silver jet ski in a sunny locale.
TransportationTopicTypeNews

Reimagined Jet Ski Brings EVs to the Beach

3 min read
Still from Doom
SemiconductorsTopicArtificial IntelligenceTypeComputingNews

Watch Syntiant’s 1-Milliwatt Chip Play ​Doom​

2 min read
This line drawing shows the location of the device in the car.
DIYTopicMagazineHands OnType

An MPGuino Fuel-Economy Computer with a Retro Look

5 min read
EnergyTopicMagazineTypeFeature

This New Breed of Generator Can Run on Almost Any Fuel

Mainspring’s linear generator may speed the transition to a zero-carbon electrical grid

12 min read
This New Breed of Generator Can Run on Almost Any Fuel

Technicians work on the frame of a linear generator core.

CREATIVE SHOT
Yellow

It’s January 2030 and your electric heat pump is warming the house while your electric car charges in the garage, all powered by solar panels on your roof and by wind and solar generators at your local utility. It doesn’t matter that it’s been raining for two weeks because your utility is tapping into ammonia produced with last summer’s sunshine. It’s consuming that ammonia in a linear generator.

The linear generator can quickly switch between different types of green (and not-so-green, if need be) fuel, including biogas, ammonia, and hydrogen. It has the potential to make the decarbonized power system available, reliable, and resilient against the vagaries of weather and of fuel supplies. And it’s not a fantasy; it’s been developed, tested, and deployed commercially.

Keep Reading ↓Show less
{"imageShortcodeIds":[]}