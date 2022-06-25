AI-Guided Robots Are Ready to Sort Your Recyclables

Jason Calaiaro is director of hardware for AMP Robotics, in Louisville, Colo. Before joining AMP, he founded Marble, now CAT Robotics, where he pioneered robots for last-mile delivery. He also developed aerial transportation drones at Matternet, the first FAA drone airline, and served as chief information officer and director of propulsion at Astrobotic Technology, which is slated to be the first private company to land on the moon in late 2022