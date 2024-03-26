5 Ways to Strengthen the AI Acquisition Process

Gisele Waters is the working group chair of IEEE P3119, cofounder of the AI Procurement Lab , an AI governance standards builder, and a human-centered design researcher. She is focused on addressing risk to vulnerable populations by optimizing human experiences and processes with technology.

Cari Miller is the working group vice chair of IEEE P3119, cofounder of the AI Procurement Lab and the Center for Inclusive Change, an AI governance leader, researcher, and risk expert. She is also a certified change manager and follows an inclusive organizational design philosophy.