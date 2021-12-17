FOR THE TECHNOLOGY INSIDER

The Institute Topic Article Type Careers

5 Courses to Beef Up Your Knowledge of Blockchain Technology

They cover the basics, requirements, and implementation

2 min read
An illustration of blocks of letters and numbers connected by dashed arrows.
ISTOCKPHOTO

Blockchain technology has the ability to change a number of industries. Although it is commonly referred to when speaking of cryptocurrencies, blockchain also can affect the supply chain, health care, the Internet of Things, and more. According to MarketsandMarkets, blockchain technology and services are estimated to reach US $67.4 billion by 2026. Already this year they hit $4.9 billion.

One of the key benefits of blockchain technology is decentralization—its ability to distribute data and computing power across multiple computers in an organization’s network—according to a Yahoo Finance article.

How can companies implement the technology?

IEEE Educational Activities and the IEEE Blockchain Initiative have partnered to create a five-course program, A Step-by-Step Approach to Designing Blockchain Solutions. It offers guidance to help product managers, designers, architects, and other technical professionals who need to understand the expected benefits and costs of blockchain solutions.

“As blockchain technology continues to evolve and expand into business sectors, organizations must understand how to properly integrate it into their systems,” says course author Hunter Albright, IEEE member and co-chair for both the IEEE Blockchain Initiative and its blockchain-enabled transactive energy work.

The five courses are:

Making the Case

Learn the basics of blockchain solutions in this course, which includes an overview of the connection between the technology and business operations.

Defining Functional Requirements

This course covers the ecosystem and key elements. Learn how to define, specify, and determine performance requirements and government requirements.

Defining Non-Functional Requirements

This class explores the layers of blockchain technology.

Selecting the Platform

Learn how to choose the right solution. This course covers key platform considerations and provides insights on whether to build, buy, or partner.

Implementing the Solution

The resources in this class can help you avoid common mistakes made in implementing the technology.

Individuals who complete the course program can earn up to 0.5 continuing-education units or 5 professional development hour credits, plus a digital badge.

Institutions interested in the program can contact an IEEE account specialist to learn more.

Visit the IEEE Learning Network for member and nonmember pricing.

blockchain technology internet of things supply chain health care
Johanna Perez
is a digital marketing specialist for IEEE Educational Activities.
A Bitcoin Wallet for the Masses

Square simplified credit-card transactions. Now it wants to build cryptocurrency hardware

3 min read
A photo illustration of a red coin purse with transparent bitcoin going into it.
Edmon de Haro

A wallet to hold bitcoins—or other cryptocurrencies—is not at all a new idea. Basically a souped-up flash drive, these gadgets hold a private key, protected by a pin or passcode, that allows a user to securely access cryptocurrency data; the data itself lives in the blockchain. Some of these “wallets” have their own displays, some require use with a computer or phone.

Most wallets support a variety of cryptocurrencies—indeed, they are targeted at people who trade in multiple currencies and manage multiple keys. They make doing so a little easier, but they don’t make cryptocurrencies useful for the rest of us.

Keep Reading ↓ Show less