IEEE Spectrum is the flagship publication of the IEEE — the world’s largest professional organization devoted to engineering and applied sciences. Our articles, podcasts, and infographics inform our readers about developments in technology, engineering, and science.
Learn In-Demand IoT Concepts From New IEEE Academy

Training covers communications standards and computing platforms

2 min read
An illustration displaying different internet of things icons
iStockphoto

The demand for the Internet of Things is steadily rising. There are more than 10 billion IoT devices already, with the new connections expected to increase by 20 times in the next three years, according to Datamation.

In agriculture, energy, health care, and other fields, the interconnectivity of the IoT has the potential to help businesses grow, according to Imaginovation. The technology can help improve business performance as well as product efficiency.

The increase in IoT adoption also equates to more employment. With the IoT job market expected to grow to nearly US $1.6 trillion by 2026, according to Datamation, it is crucial for working technical professionals to keep their skills up to date.

IEEE Academy on the IoT

Surveys of IEEE members regularly show “continuing professional education” as one of the primary reasons they join. To deliver on that need, the IEEE ad hoc committee on lifelong learning and continuing education initiated efforts to provide increased value for IEEE members, technical professionals, and engineers.

The committee developed the IEEE Academies, which are designed to teach in-demand, technical concepts to members. The learning-path format the program uses helps people understand technical concepts even if they do not have a deep background in a specific technology.

The first one to launch—the IEEE Academy on Internet of Things—uses existing content from across IEEE and combines it with new learning tools developed by industry experts. The learner is guided through a logical, continuous path that ties the concepts and materials together.

The two learning paths are:

Communications Standards

Communication technology is an essential part of the IoT, as it allows devices to be interconnected. This learning path covers the basic principles of the technology and practical usage of standardized communication.

Computing Platforms

IoT computing platforms are important to the development and deployment of applications. This learning path provides an overview of current and future trends.

Each learning path offers 0.9 continuing-education units or nine professional development hours. Upon completion, the learner earns a certificate.

Visit the IEEE Learning Network for member and nonmember pricing.

Johanna Perez
is a digital marketing specialist for IEEE Educational Activities.
