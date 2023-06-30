Video Friday: Training ARTEMIS

Video Friday is your weekly selection of awesome robotics videos, collected by your friends at IEEE Spectrum robotics. We also post a weekly calendar of upcoming robotics events for the next few months. Please send us your events for inclusion.
RoboCup 2023: 4–10 July 2023, BORDEAUX, FRANCE
RSS 2023: 10–14 July 2023, DAEGU, SOUTH KOREA
IEEE RO-MAN 2023: 28–31 August 2023, BUSAN, SOUTH KOREA
IROS 2023: 1–5 October 2023, DETROIT
CLAWAR 2023: 2–4 October 2023, FLORIANOPOLIS, BRAZIL
Humanoids 2023: 12–14 December 2023, AUSTIN, TEX.
Enjoy today’s videos!
Humanoid robot ARTEMIS training for RoboCup. Fully autonomous soccer playing outdoors.
[ RoMeLa ]
Imperial College London and Empa researchers have built a drone that can withstand high enough temperatures to enter burning buildings. The prototype drone, called FireDrone, could be sent into burning buildings or woodland to assess hazards and provide crucial first-hand data from danger zones. The data would then be sent to first responders to help inform their emergency response.
[ Imperial ]
We integrated Stable Diffusion to give Ameca the power to imagine drawings. One of the big challenges here was converting the image to vectors, (lines), that Ameca could draw. The focus was on making fast sketches that are fun to watch. Ameca always signs their artwork.
I just don’t understand art.
[ Engineered Arts ]
Oregon State Professor Heather Knight and Agility’s Head of Customer Experience Bambi Brewer get together to talk about human-robot interaction.
[ Agility ]
Quadrupeds are great, but they have way more degrees of freedom than it’s comfortable to control. Maybe motion capture can fix that?
[ Leeds ]
The only thing I know for sure about this video is that Skydio has no idea what’s going on here.
[ Ugo ]
We are very sad to share the passing of Joanne Pransky. Robin Murphy shares a retrospective.
[ Robotics Through Science Fiction ]
ICRA 2023 was kind of bonkers. This video doesn’t do it justice, of course, but there were a staggering 6,000 people in attendance. And next year is going to be even bigger!
[ ICRA 2023 ]
India Flying Labs recently engaged more than 350 girls and boys in a two-day STEM workshop with locally-made drones.
[ WeRobotics ]
This paper proposes the application of a very low weight (3.2 kg) anthropomorphic dual-arm system capable of rolling along linear infrastructures such as power lines to perform dexterous and bimanual manipulation tasks like the installation of clip-type bird flight diverters or conduct contact-based inspection operations on pipelines to detect corrosion or leaks.
[ GRVC ]
In collaboration with Trimble, we are announcing a proof-of-concept to enable robots and machines to follow humans and other machines in industrial applications. Together, we have integrated a patent-pending PFF follow™ smart-following module prototype developed by Piaggio Fast Forward onto a Boston Dynamics’ Spot® robot platform controlled by Trimble’s advanced positioning technology.
[ PFF ]
X20 tunnel inspection quadruped robot can achieve accurate detection and real-time uploading of faults such as cable surface discharge, corona discharge, internal discharge, and temperature abnormality. It can also adapt to inspection tasks in rugged terrain.
[ DeepRobotics ]
If you’re wondering why the heck anyone would try to build a robot arm out of stained glass, well, that’s an excellent thing to wonder.
[ Simone Giertz ]
Evan Ackerman is a senior editor at IEEE Spectrum. Since 2007, he has written over 6,000 articles on robotics and technology. He has a degree in Martian geology and is excellent at playing bagpipes.