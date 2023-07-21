Video Friday: ROSE

Video Friday is your weekly selection of awesome robotics videos, collected by your friends at IEEE Spectrum robotics. We also post a weekly calendar of upcoming robotics events for the next few months. Please send us your events for inclusion.
In this paper, we introduce ROSE, a novel soft gripper that can embrace the object and squeeze it by buckling a funnel-like, thin-walled, soft membrane around the object by simple rotation of the base. Thanks to this design, ROSE hand can adapt to a wide range of objects that can fall within the funnel, and handle with pleasant gripping force.
Legged robots are designed to perform highly dynamic motions. However, it remains challenging for users to retarget expressive motions onto these complex systems. In this paper, we present a Differentiable Optimal Control (DOC) framework that facilitates the transfer of rich motions from either animals or animations onto these robots.
We present a team of legged robots for scientific exploration missions in challenging planetary analog environments. The paper was published in Science Robotics, and we deployed this approach at the ESA / ESRIC Space Resources Challenge.
At Agility, we make robots that are made for work. Our robot Digit works alongside us in spaces designed for people. Digit handles the tedious and repetitive tasks meant for a machine, allowing companies and their people to focus on the work that requires the human element.
This looks like a fun game: can you keep a simulated humanoid from falling over by walking for it?
Team RoMeLa’s ARTEMIS vs. RoboCup Champions Team NimbRo. This is an exhibition game generously offered by Team NimbRo after an unfortunate incident of an illegal Game Controller that interfered with Team RoMeLa’s last official game.
Two leading robotics pioneers share how they are driving disruption in wildly different industries, health care and construction. We hear how these innovations will impact businesses and society, and what it takes to be a robotics entrepreneur in today’s economic climate. Vivian Chu, Co-founder and CTO, Diligent Robotics Tessa Lau, Founder and CEO, Dusty Robotics.
Sanctuary AI spends an hour and 20 minutes answering six questions from social media.
