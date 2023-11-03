Video Friday: Robots for Humanity

Video Friday is your weekly selection of awesome robotics videos, collected by your friends at IEEE Spectrum robotics. We also post a weekly calendar of upcoming robotics events for the next few months. Please send us your events for inclusion.
IEEE SSRR 2023: 13–15 November 2023, FUKUSHIMA, JAPAN
Humanoids 2023: 12–14 December 2023, AUSTIN, TEXAS
Cybathlon Challenges: 2 February 2024, ZURICH
Eurobot Open 2024: 8–11 May 2024, LA ROCHE-SUR-YON, FRANCE
Enjoy today’s videos!
An overview of ongoing work by Hello Robot, the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, the University of Washington, and Robots for Humanity to empower Henry Evans’s independence through the use of the mobile manipulator Stretch.
And of course, you can read more about this project in this month’s issue of IEEE Spectrum magazine.
[ Hello Robot ]
At KIMLAB, we have a unique way of carving Halloween pumpkins! Our MOMO (Mobile Object Manipulation Operator) is equipped with PAPRAS arms featuring prosthetic hands, allowing it to use human tools.
[ KIMLAB ]
This new haptic system from Carnegie Mellon University seems actually amazing, although watching the haptic arrays pulse is wigging me out a little bit for some reason.
We are excited to introduce you to the Dingo 1.5, the next generation of our popular Dingo platform! With enhanced hardware and software updates, the Dingo 1.5 is ready to tackle even more challenging tasks with ease.
[ Clearpath ]
A little bit of a jump scare here from ANYbotics.
[ ANYbotics ]
Happy haunting from Boston Dynamics!
[ Boston Dynamics ]
I’m guessing this is some sort of testing setup, but it’s low-key terrifying.
[ Flexiv ]
KUKA has teamed up with Augsburger Puppenkiste to build a mobile show cell in which two robots do the work of the puppeteers.
[ KUKA ]
In this video, we showcase the Advanced Grasping premium software package’s capabilities. We demonstrate how TIAGo collects objects and places them, how the gripper adapts to different shapes, and the TIAGo robot’s perception and manipulation capabilities.
[ PAL Robotics ]
HEBI Robotics produces a platform for robot development. Our long-term vision is to make it easy and practical for any worker, technician, farmer, et cetera, to create robots as needed. Today the platform is used by researchers around the world, and HEBI is using it to solve challenging automation tasks related to inspections and maintenance.
[ HEBI Robotics ]
Folded robots are a rapidly growing field that is revolutionizing how we think about robotics. Taking inspiration from the ancient art of origami results in thinner, lighter, more flexible autonomous robots.
[ NSF ]
Can I Have a Pet T. rex? is a short interdisciplinary portrait documentary featuring the paleontologist and Kod*lab postdoc Aja Mia Carter and the Kod*lab robotics researchers postdoc Wei-Hsi Chen and Ph.D. student J. Diego Caporale. Chen applies the art of origami to make a hopping robot, while Caporale adds a degree of freedom to the spine of a quadruped robot to interrogate ideas about twisting and locomotion. An expert in the evolution of tetrapod spines from 380 million years ago, Carter is still motivated by her childhood dream of a pet T. rex. But how can these robotics researchers get her closer to her vision?
[ Kodlab ]
