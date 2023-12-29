Video Friday: More Happy Holidays!

Video Friday is your weekly selection of awesome robotics videos, collected by your friends at IEEE Spectrum robotics. We also post a weekly calendar of upcoming robotics events for the next few months. Please send us your events for inclusion.
Cybathlon Challenges: 02 February 2024, ZURICH, SWITZERLAND
Eurobot Open 2024: 8–11 May 2024, LA ROCHE-SUR-YON, FRANCE
ICRA 2024: 13–17 May 2024, YOKOHAMA, JAPAN
Enjoy today’s videos!
Wishing you and your loved ones merry Christmas, happy holidays, and a happy New Year from everyone at the Autonomous Systems Lab at ETH Zürich!
[ ASL ]
Merry Christmas and sustainable 2024 from VUB-imec Brubotics & Fysc!
[ BruBotics ]
Thanks, Bram!
Embark on MOMO (Mobile Object Manipulation Operator)’s thrilling quest to ignite joy and excitement! Watch as MOMO skillfully places the tree topper, ensuring that every KIMLAB member’s holiday season is filled with happiness and brightness. Happy Holidays!
[ KIMLAB ]
Merry Christmas from AgileX Robotics and our little wheeled bipedal robot, T-Rex! As we step into 2024, may the joy of the season accompany you throughout the year. Here’s to a festive holiday filled with warmth, laughter, and innovative adventures!
[ AgileX Robotics ]
To celebrate this amazing year, we’d like to share a special holiday video showcasing our most requested demo! We hope it brings you a smile as bright as the lights of the season.
[ Flexiv ]
The Robotnik team is still working to make even smarter, more autonomous and more efficient mobile robotics solutions available to you in 2024. Merry Christmas!
[ Robotnik ]
Season’s Greetings from ABB Robotics!
[ ABB ]
If you were at ICRA you got a sneak peak at this, but here’s a lovely Spot tango from the AI Institute.
[ The Institute ]
CL-1 is one of the few humanoid robots around the world that achieves dynamic stair climbing based on real-time terrain perception, mainly thanks to LimX Dynamics’ advanced motion control and AI algorithms, along with proprietary high-performing actuators and hardware system.
[ LimX Dynamics ]
We wrote about Parallel Systems a couple years ago, and here’s a brief update.
[ Parallel Systems ]
After 1,000 Martian days of exploration, NASA’s Perseverance rover is studying rocks that show several eras in the history of a river delta billions of years old. Scientists are investigating this region of Mars, known as Jezero Crater, to see if they can find evidence of ancient life recorded in the rocks. Perseverance project scientist Ken Farley provides a guided tour of a richly detailed panorama of the rover’s location in November 2023, taken by the Mastcam-Z instrument.
[ NASA ]
It’s been many, many years since we’ve seen a new steampunk robot from I-Wei Huang, but it was worth the wait!
[ CrabFu ]
Ok apparently this is a loop of Digit standing in front of a fireplace for 10 hours, rather than a very impressive demonstration of battery life.
[ Agility ]
Evan Ackerman is a senior editor at IEEE Spectrum. Since 2007, he has written over 6,000 articles on robotics and technology. He has a degree in Martian geology and is excellent at playing bagpipes.