Video Friday: Fourier Intelligence

Fourier Intelligence, a global technology company specialising in rehabilitation robotics and artificial intelligence, unveiled its first-generation humanoid robot GR-1 at the 2023 World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai.
Standing 1.65 metres tall and weighing 55 kilograms, GR-1 has 40 degrees of freedom (actuators) all over its body. With a peak torque of 300NM generated by a joint module installed at the hip, the robot is able to walk at 5 kilometres per hour and carry a load of 50 kilograms.
According to the company, mass production of GR-1 is slated to begin around the end of this year.
Here it is, the RoboCup 2023 Middle-Size League final match between Tech United and Falcons.
Tech United has also put together a couple of extra videos from RoboCup talking about some new tech that they’re working on.
[ Tech United ]
RoboCup 2023 Humanoid AdultSize Final: NimbRo vs. HERoEHS.
[ NimbRo ]
So it turns out that RoMeLa’s ARTEMIS has a Turbo Mode?
[ RoMeLa ]
What if animals were substituted with biohybrid robots? The replacement of pets with bioinspired robots has long existed within technological imaginaries and HRI research. Addressing developments of bioengineering and biohybrid robots, we depart from such replacement to study futures inhabited by animal-robot hybrids. In this paper, we introduce a speculative concept of assembling and eating biohybrid robots.
[ Paper ]
With so much coverage of littlish electric quadrupeds, you kind of forget that big hydraulic monsters exist, too.
[ IIT ]
MIT scientists have developed tiny, soft-bodied robots that can be controlled with a weak magnet. The robots, formed from rubbery magnetic spirals, can be programmed to walk, crawl, swim—all in response to a simple, easy-to-apply magnetic field.
[ MIT ]
Huh, that’s an interesting way of getting a quadrotor to translate without rolling.
[ MAVLab ]
With this system developed at EPFL, surgeons can now perform four-handed surgical interventions using two robot arms controlled by haptic interface pedals. This unprecedented advancement in the field of laparoscopic surgery aims to reduce the workload of surgeons while improving precision and safety. A single practitioner can accomplish tasks typically carried out by two or three individuals, thereby enhancing accuracy and coordination. Clinical trials are currently underway in Geneva.
[ EPFL ]
With a robot arm, X20 has capabilities of opening doors, picking up objects, flipping switches and valves; Or maybe a fist pump, clinking glasses, and shaking hands.
[ DeepRobotics ]
The real reason why people become roboticists.
[ Kawasaki ]
Can the multicellular robot, Loopy, move around in its environment? Yes, this video shows it can. Can it move efficiently and naturally? That’s what we are working on...
[ WVUIRL ]
Together, Daimler Truck and Torc Robotics are creating the world’s first great generation of robotic semi trucks. These trucks are currently in development, with the end goal of producing a highly efficient, safe, and sustainable product for fleet owners, owner operators, and all levels of highway user. Built with level 4 autonomy, these driverless trucks are driving the future of freight.
[ Torc Robotics ]
Okay this is kind of a long interview about Pollen Robotics’ Reachy so if you don’t want to sit through all of it just skip ahead to 6:10 because I lol’d.
Don’t worry, Reachy recovers at 7:28.
[ Pollen Robotics ]
The Robotics: Science and Systems 2023 livestream archive is now online; here’s day 1, and you’ll find the other days on the YouTube channel.
[ RSS 2023 ]
