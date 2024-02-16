Video Friday: Acrobot Error

Video Friday is your weekly selection of awesome robotics videos, collected by your friends at IEEE Spectrum robotics. We also post a weekly calendar of upcoming robotics events for the next few months. Please send us your events for inclusion.
Cybathlon Challenges: 02 February 2024, ZURICH
HRI 2024: 11–15 March 2024, BOULDER, COLO.
Eurobot Open 2024: 8–11 May 2024, LA ROCHE-SUR-YON, FRANCE
ICRA 2024: 13–17 May 2024, YOKOHAMA, JAPAN
Enjoy today’s videos!
Just like a real human, Acrobot will sometimes kick you in the face.
[ Acrobotics ]
Thanks, Elizabeth!
You had me at “wormlike, limbless robots.”
[ GitHub ] via [ Georgia Tech ]
Filmed in July 2017, this video shows us using Atlas to put out a “fire” on our loading dock. This uses a combination of teleoperation and autonomous behaviors through a single, remote computer. Robot built by Boston Dynamics for the DARPA Robotics Challenge in 2013. Software by IHMC Robotics.
I would say that in the middle of a rainstorm is probably the best time to start a fire that you expect to be extinguished by a robot.
[ IHMC ]
We’re hard at work, but Atlas still has time for a dance break.
[ Boston Dynamics ]
This is pretty cool: BruBotics is testing their self-healing robotics gripper technology on commercial grippers from Festo.
Thanks, Bram!
You should read our in-depth article on Stretch 3, so if you haven’t yet, consider this as just a teaser.
[ Hello Robot ]
Inspired by caregiving experts, we proposed a bimanual interactive robotic dressing assistance scheme, which is unprecedented in previous research. In the scheme, an interactive robot joins hands with the human thus supporting/guiding the human in the dressing process, while the dressing robot performs the dressing task. This work represents a paradigm shift of thinking of the dressing assistance task from one-robot-to-one-arm to two-robot-to-one-arm.
[ Project ]
Thanks, Jihong!
Tony Punnoose Valayil from the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences Institute of Robotics wrote in to share some very low cost hand rehabilitation robots for home use.
In this video, we present a robot-assisted rehabilitation of the wrist joint which can aid in restoring the strength that has been lost across the upper limb due to stroke. This robot is very cost-effective and can be used for home rehabilitation.
In this video, we present an exoskeleton robot which can be used at home for rehabilitating the index and middle fingers of stroke-affected patients. This robot is built at a cost of 50 euros for patients who are not financially independent to get better treatment.
[ BAS ]
Some very impressive work here from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU), showing a drone tracking its position using radar and lidar-based odometry in some nightmare (for robots) environments, including a long tunnel that looks the same everywhere and a hallway full of smoke.
I’m sorry, but people should really know better than to make videos like this for social robot crowdfunding by now.
It’s on Kickstarter for about $300, and the fact that it’s been funded so quickly tells me that people have already forgotten about the social robotpocalypse.
[ Kickstarter ]
Introducing Orbit, your portal for managing asset-intensive facilities through real-time and predictive intelligence. Orbit brings a whole new suite of fleet management capabilities and will unify your ecosystem of Boston Dynamics robots, starting with Spot.
[ Boston Dynamics ]
Evan Ackerman is a senior editor at IEEE Spectrum. Since 2007, he has written over 6,000 articles on robotics and technology. He has a degree in Martian geology and is excellent at playing bagpipes.