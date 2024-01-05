Video Friday: 3-Course Cantonese Meal

Video Friday is your weekly selection of awesome robotics videos, collected by your friends at IEEE Spectrum robotics. We also post a weekly calendar of upcoming robotics events for the next few months. Please send us your events for inclusion.
One approach to robot autonomy is to learn from human demonstration, which can be very effective as long as you have enough high quality data to work with. Mobile ALOHA is a low-cost and whole-body teleoperation system for data collection from Stanford’s IRIS Lab, and under the control of an experienced human, it can do pretty much everything we’ve ever fantasized about home robots doing for us.
Researchers at SEAS and the BU’s Sargent College of Health & Rehabilitation Sciences used a soft, wearable robot to help a person living with Parkinson’s walk without freezing. The robotic garment, worn around the hips and thighs, gives a gentle push to the hips as the leg swings, helping the patient achieve a longer stride. The research demonstrates the potential of soft robotics to treat a potentially dangerous symptom of Parkinson’s disease and could allow people living with the disease to regain their mobility and independence.
Happy 2024 from SkyMul!
Aurora Flight Sciences is working on a new X-plane for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s (DARPA) Control of Revolutionary Aircraft with Novel Effectors (CRANE) program. X-65 is purpose-designed for testing and demonstrating the benefits of active flow control (AFC) at tactically relevant scale and flight conditions.
Well, this is the craziest piece of immersive robotic teleop hardware I’ve ever seen.
Looks like Moley Robotics is still working on the least practical robotic kitchen ever.
