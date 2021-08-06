FOR THE TECHNOLOGY INSIDER

The Institute Type Article Topic

This Collection Teaches Engineers How to Protect Data

Learn the strategies, policies, and techniques on data privacy

3 min read
ISTOCKPHOTO

Apple in April introduced App Tracking Transparency as a privacy measure for its iOS 14.5 update. The feature requires iOS device owners to choose whether or not they want their data to be tracked by third-party applications they download.

What does that mean for developers? They must comply with Apple's opt-in requirement and get users' consent to collect and share user data across applications. If the developers do not do so, they risk being suspended or removed from the App Store.

Privacy advocates consider the feature, which restricts only iOS app makers from personalizing ads using third-party data, a step in the right direction.

GAINING TRUST

Consumer trust is fostered by giving end users a transparent method when granting permission for apps to monitor and share their data. According to a Pew Research report, 79 percent of U.S. consumers are concerned about how organizations use their information, and they are not confident that organizations will take responsibility for misusing or compromising their personal data.

The collection of consumer data and its use have been the topic of controversy as well as legislation globally. Therefore, organizations must consider data privacy and security when developing products that make use of personal data.

Data privacy starts in product development, and one of the best practices is to involve the entire product department. For effective results, security should be thoughtfully layered during product development. This proactive strategy, commonly known as the privacy by design approach, helps develop a strong foundation for a secure product that will protect consumer data.

Physical tampering and cybersecurity are two prevalent vulnerabilities, especially with the Internet of Things and cloud technologies. By accounting for each layer—device hardware, device software, communications, cloud platform, and cloud applications—security can stay consistent.

Developers can create fair-value exchanges with users by disclosing privacy policies with understandable language and abiding by the General Data Protection Regulation, among other regional privacy guidelines. Centralizing privacy in design and development processes can allow organizations and users to thrive in the long run.

PRIORITIZING PRIVACY

The investment in data protection and privacy concurrently fosters innovation and consumer loyalty and trust in products. Equip your team with practical knowledge and insights to address corporate challenges, implement policies and processes to manage cybersecurity risks, and establish organizational privacy practices for data security and control.

To help, IEEE Educational Activities has partnered with the International Association of Privacy Professionals to provide a comprehensive guide to data-privacy engineering. The IEEE IAPP Data Privacy Engineering Collection includes critical training, resources, and content for engineers and technology professionals tasked with understanding, maintaining, and protecting data privacy.

The collection features:

  • Seven online courses based on the IAPP Certified Information Privacy Technologist (CIPT) training and certification body of knowledge. The three hours of instruction cover the ethics and standards that govern the use of data in several technical applications, such as during data collection, use, and dissemination. The courses also prepare learners to take the CIPT certification exam.
  • Fifteen hours of instruction from IEEE on artificial intelligence, data privacy, data protection, and related topics. Students can earn IEEE continuing education units and professional development hours upon successful completion.
  • The option to take the CIPT certification exam. By passing the exam, you receive the ANSI-accredited CIPT credential, which confirms that you have the practical knowledge to apply privacy and data protection practices in the development, engineering, deployment, or auditing of products and services within your organization.
  • Twenty-five draft IEEE standards that cover technologies such as artificial intelligence, biometric security, facial recognition, and machine learning.

Contact an IEEE representative today to get access to the IEEE IAPP Data Privacy Engineering Collection.

MORE RESOURCES

IEEE Educational Activities also offers the IEEE Virtual Tech Talk Privacy's Increasing Role in Technology: A View From the IAPP. The IAPP presenters are Chief Information Officer Cathleen Scerbo and Global Strategy Officer Bob Lewis. This on-demand talk covers the evolution of privacy and the current implications of data privacy.

Britney Do is a digital marketing intern for IEEE Educational Activities.

ieee products services ieee news cybersecurity data protection data privacy privacy
Britney Do
