How to Put a Data Center in a Shoebox

Anna Herr has been a scientific director at Imec since May 2021. Prior to this she was a Northrop Grumman Fellow and an advisory engineer at Northrop Grumman. She received a master’s and Ph.D. in physics from Lomonosov Moscow State University. Anna Herr has 30 years of experience in superconducting digital circuits. She pioneered the superconducting low-power spin memory JMRAM. She has 70 publications and 27 patents, and multiple Northrop Grumman leadership and innovation awards.

Quentin Herr has been a scientific director at Imec since May 2021. He was previously a Northrop Grumman Fellow. He holds an M.A. in physics from the University of Rochester and a Ph.D. in electrical engineering from Case Western Reserve University. He pioneered scalable superconducting logic with the invention of the RQL logic family. Quentin Herr has been a principal investigator on multiple government, industrial, and internally funded programs. He has 60 patents, over 100 publications, and multiple leadership and innovation awards.