IEEE Spectrum
FOR THE TECHNOLOGY INSIDER

Topics

AerospaceArtificial IntelligenceBiomedicalComputingConsumer ElectronicsEnergyHistory of TechnologyRoboticsSemiconductorsSensorsTelecommunicationsTransportation

Sections

FeaturesNewsOpinionCareersDIYThe Big PictureEngineering Resources

More

Special ReportsCollectionsExplainersPodcastsVideosNewslettersTop Programming LanguagesRobots Guide

For IEEE Members

Current IssueMagazine ArchiveThe InstituteTI Archive

For IEEE Members

Current IssueMagazine ArchiveThe InstituteTI Archive

IEEE Spectrum

About UsContact UsReprints & PermissionsAdvertising

Follow IEEE Spectrum

Support IEEE Spectrum

IEEE Spectrum is the flagship publication of the IEEE — the world’s largest professional organization devoted to engineering and applied sciences. Our articles, podcasts, and infographics inform our readers about developments in technology, engineering, and science.
Join IEEE
Subscribe
JOIN IEEESIGN IN
Close

Special offer: Join IEEE now for 2023 and save 50%!

IEEE Members receive 12 print issues of IEEE Spectrum and enjoy PDF downloads, full access to our archive with thousands of in-depth articles, and other exclusive content and features. Join IEEE today for 2023 and save 50%!

ComputingTopicTypeNews

Software Detective Debunked Mike Lindell’s Election Fraud Claims

Robert Zeidman awarded $5 million by arbitration panel

2 min read
Portrait of a man in a black shirt sits at a desk holding a book called Animal Lab. The computer behind him says Code Suite.
Robert Zeidman
2020 ElectionGary KildallRobert ZeidmanSoftware ForensicsMike Lindelldigital forensics

Robert Zeidman, a software detective who literally wrote the book on looking for evidence of wrongdoing in lines of computer code (The Software IP Detective’s Handbook), was awarded US $5 million on 19 April by an arbitration panel for winning the “Prove Mike Wrong” challenge. That is, he debunked a claim made by MyPillow founder Mike Lindell, who insisted that he had data documenting Chinese interference in the 2020 election. Lindell announced the contest during a 2021 so-called cyber symposium in South Dakota. He handed 11 files over to contestants, including binary files, text files, and a spreadsheet, and offered the cash prize to anyone who could prove that the data wasn’t related to the 2020 election.

Zeidman quickly did so, documenting his analysis in a 15-page report that concluded “the data Lindell provides, and represents reflects information from the November 2020 election, unequivocally does not contain packet data of any kind and do not contain any information related to the November 2020 election.” Zeidman detailed the steps he had taken to analyze the data, ruling out an election connection.

“I am a digital detective. I can figure out who stole what from whom.”
—Robert Zeidman

Coming to this conclusion this apparently wasn’t all that hard. Some of the data, Zeidman recently told the Las Vegas Review-Journal, looked like someone had simply typed random numbers; another data set had been created just days before the contest, not before the 2020 election, pretty obvious given that creation dates on the files had not been altered.

Lindell rejected Zeidman’s attempt to claim the prize.

Zeidman, per the contest rules, took the matter to arbitration, and on Wednesday the arbitration panel found for Zeidman. In its 23-page report, made available by The Washington Post, the panel pointed out that Zeidman said he entered the contest not expecting to win—believing that any data offered had to have been strictly vetted—but in order to see history in the making. The data had, the report indicated, been sent to a so-called “Red Team” for vetting, but, according to the panel’s report, “none of the Red Team cyber experts were able to open the files.”

An IEEE Senior Member, Zeidman has long been involved in software forensics. He founded a company, Software Engineering and Forensic Analysis, to develop and market tools for software analysis. He has served as an expert witness in more than a hundred cases involving disputes over code ownership. And, for IEEE Spectrum, he wrote about a question long speculated about in computer circles: Did Bill Gates steal the heart of Microsoft DOS from Gary Kildall’s CP/M?

After he wrote that article, I sat down with him to find how he approached this software detective work. He told me, “I am a digital detective, I can figure out who stole what from whom.”

See the video below to see a bit of what Zeidman told me about investigating the DOS case.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
2020 ElectionGary KildallRobert ZeidmanSoftware ForensicsMike Lindelldigital forensics
The Conversation (0)
A smiling woman stands next to a robot arm with an enormous googly eye mounted on it
NewsTopicTypeRobotics

Video Friday: Googly Eye

3 min read
A man in a suit and glasses gestures emphatically. He stands at the front of a university classroom.
CareersTopicMagazineTypeProfile

This Harvard Law Professor is an Expert on Digital Technology

5 min read
A large number of images in a mega-grid
Artificial IntelligenceTopicTypeNews

With AI Watermarking, Creators Strike Back

3 min read