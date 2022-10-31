IEEE Spectrum
FOR THE TECHNOLOGY INSIDER

Topics

AerospaceArtificial IntelligenceBiomedicalComputingConsumer ElectronicsEnergyHistory of TechnologyRoboticsSemiconductorsSensorsTelecommunicationsTransportation

Sections

FeaturesNewsOpinionCareersDIYThe Big PictureEngineering Resources

More

Special ReportsCollectionsExplainersPodcastsVideosNewslettersTop Programming LanguagesRobots Guide

For IEEE Members

Current IssueMagazine ArchiveThe InstituteTI Archive

For IEEE Members

Current IssueMagazine ArchiveThe InstituteTI Archive

IEEE Spectrum

About UsContact UsReprints & PermissionsAdvertising

Follow IEEE Spectrum

Support IEEE Spectrum

IEEE Spectrum is the flagship publication of the IEEE — the world’s largest professional organization devoted to engineering and applied sciences. Our articles, podcasts, and infographics inform our readers about developments in technology, engineering, and science.
Join IEEE
Subscribe
JOIN IEEESIGN IN
Close

Access Thousands of Articles — Completely Free

Create an account and get exclusive content and features: Save articles, download collections, and talk to tech insiders — all free! For full access and benefits, join IEEE as a paying member.

RoboticsTopicTypeNews

Video Monday: IROS 2022 Award Winners

The best robotics research presented at IROS last week in Kyoto

2 min read
A photo of a large conference center in Japan on a sunny day

IROS 2022 took place in Kyoto last week, bringing together thousands of roboticists from around the world to share all the latest awesome research they’ve been working on. We’ve got a bunch of stuff to bring you from the conference, but while we work on that (and recover from some monster jetlag), here are the presentation videos of all of the IROS 2022 award-winning papers. This is the some of the best, most impactful robotics research presented this year. Congratulations to all of the winners!

IROS 2022 Best Paper Award

“SpeedFolding: Learning Efficient Bimanual Folding of Garment,” by Yahav Avigal, Lars Berscheid, Tamim Asfour, Torsten Kroeger, and Ken Goldberg from UC Berkeley and Karlsruhe Institute of Technology.

Read more: https://events.infovaya.com/presentation?id=84508

IROS 2022 Best Student Paper Award – Sponsored by ABB

“FAR Planner: Fast, Attemptable Route Planner Using Dynamic Visibility Update,” by Fan Yang, Chao Cao, Hongbiao Zhu, Jean Oh, and Ji Zhang from Carnegie Mellon University and Harbin Institute of Technology.

Read more: https://events.infovaya.com/presentation?id=84511

IROS Best Paper Award on Cognitive Robotics – Sponsored by KROS

“Gesture2Vec: Clustering Gestures Using Representation Learning Methods for Co-Speech Gesture Generation,” by Payam Jome Yazdian, Mo Chen, and Angelica Lim from Simon Fraser University.

Read more: https://events.infovaya.com/presentation?id=90186

IROS 2022 Best RoboCup Paper Award – Sponsored by RoboCup Federation

“RCareWorld: A Human-centric Simulation World for Caregiving Robots,” by Ruolin Ye, Wenqiang Xu, Haoyuan Fu, Rajat Kumar Jenamani, Vy Nguyen, Cewu Lu, Katherine Dimitropoulou, and Tapomayukh Bhattacharjee from Cornell University, Shanghai Jiaotong University, and Columbia University.

Read more: https://events.infovaya.com/presentation?id=84520

IROS Best Paper Award on Robot Mechanisms and Design – Sponsored by ROBOTIS

“Aerial Grasping and the Velocity Sufficiency Region,” by Tony G. Chen, Kenneth Hoffmann, JunEn Low, Keiko Nagami, David Lentink, and Mark Cutkosky from Stanford University and Wageningen University.

Read more: https://events.infovaya.com/presentation?id=85675

IROS Best Entertainment and Amusement Paper Award – Sponsored by JTCF

“Robot Learning to Paint From Demonstrations,” by Younghyo Park, Seunghun Jeon, and Taeyoon Lee from Seoul National University, KAIST, and Naver Labs.

Read more: https://events.infovaya.com/presentation?id=85681

IROS Best Paper Award on Safety, Security, and Rescue Robotics in memory of Motohiro Kisoi – Sponsored by IRS

“Power-Based Safety Layer for Aerial Vehicles in Physical Interaction Using Lyapunov Exponents,” by Eugenio Cuniato, Nicholas Lawrance, Marco Tognon, and Roland Siegwart from ETH Zurich and CSIRO.

Read more: https://events.infovaya.com/presentation?id=86266

IROS Best Paper Award on Agri-Robotics – Sponsored by YANMAR

“Explicitly Incorporating Spatial Information to Recurrent Networks for Agriculture,” by Claus Smitt, Michael Allan Halstead, Alireza Ahmadi, and Christopher Steven McCool from University of Bonn.

Read more: https://events.infovaya.com/presentation?id=86839

IROS Best Paper Award on Mobile Manipulation – Sponsored by OMRON Sinic X Corp.

“Robot Learning of Mobile Manipulation with Reachability Behavior Priors,” by Snehal Jauhri, Jan Peters, and Georgia Chalvatzaki from TU Darmstadt.

Read more: https://events.infovaya.com/presentation?id=86827

IROS Best Application Paper Award – Sponsored by ICROS

“Soft Tissue Characterisation Using a Novel Robotic Medical Percussion Device with Acoustic Analysis and Neural Network,” by Pilar Zhang Qiu, Yongxuan Tan, Oliver Thompson, Bennet Cobley, and Thrishantha Nanayakkara from Imperial College London.

Read more: https://events.infovaya.com/presentation?id=86287

IROS Best Paper Award for Industrial Robotics Research for Applications – Sponsored by Mujin Inc.

“Absolute Position Detection in 7-Phase Sensorless Electric Stepper Motor,” by Vincent Groenhuis, Gijs Rolff, Koen Bosman, Leon Abelmann, and Stefano Stramigioli from University of Twente, IMS BV, and Eye-on-Air.

Read more: https://events.infovaya.com/presentation?id=85705

From Your Site Articles
robotics researchrobotsiros
The Conversation (0)
sun rays coming up over the Earth's horizon
A man in a white shirt and blue blazer moves a chess piece on a board.
A boxy retro game console with a CRT screen with the word Pong on the front.
RoboticsTopicMagazineTypeFeatureOctober 2022

The Bionic-Hand Arms Race

The prosthetics industry is too focused on high-tech limbs that are complicated, costly, and often impractical

12 min read
Horizontal
A photograph of a young woman with brown eyes and neck length hair dyed rose gold sits at a white table. In one hand she holds a carbon fiber robotic arm and hand. Her other arm ends near her elbow. Her short sleeve shirt has a pattern on it of illustrated hands.

The author, Britt Young, holding her Ottobock bebionic bionic arm.

Gabriela Hasbun. Makeup: Maria Nguyen for MAC cosmetics; Hair: Joan Laqui for Living Proof
DarkGray

In Jules Verne’s 1865 novel From the Earth to the Moon, members of the fictitious Baltimore Gun Club, all disabled Civil War veterans, restlessly search for a new enemy to conquer. They had spent the war innovating new, deadlier weaponry. By the war’s end, with “not quite one arm between four persons, and exactly two legs between six,” these self-taught amputee-weaponsmiths decide to repurpose their skills toward a new projectile: a rocket ship.

The story of the Baltimore Gun Club propelling themselves to the moon is about the extraordinary masculine power of the veteran, who doesn’t simply “overcome” his disability; he derives power and ambition from it. Their “crutches, wooden legs, artificial arms, steel hooks, caoutchouc [rubber] jaws, silver craniums [and] platinum noses” don’t play leading roles in their personalities—they are merely tools on their bodies. These piecemeal men are unlikely crusaders of invention with an even more unlikely mission. And yet who better to design the next great leap in technology than men remade by technology themselves?

Keep Reading ↓Show less