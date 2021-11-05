FOR THE TECHNOLOGY INSIDER

Robotics News Type Topic

Video Friday: Your Robot Dog

Your weekly selection of awesome robot videos

3 min read
A woman sitting on a rock and holding flowers pets a blue and black robotic dog

Video Friday is your weekly selection of awesome robotics videos, collected by your friends at IEEE Spectrum robotics. We'll also be posting a weekly calendar of upcoming robotics events for the next few months; here's what we have so far (send us your events!):

ICRA 2022 – May 23-27, 2022 – Philadelphia, PA, USA

Let us know if you have suggestions for next week, and enjoy today's videos.

I don't know how much this little quadruped from DeepRobotics costs, but the video makes it look scarily close to a consumer product.

Jueying Lite2 is an intelligent quadruped robot independently developed by DeepRobotics. Based on advanced control algorithms, it has multiple motion modes such as walking, sliding, jumping, running, and back somersault. It has freely superimposed intelligent modules, capable of autonomous positioning and navigation, real-time obstacle avoidance, and visual recognition. It has a user-oriented design concept, with new functions such as voice interaction, sound source positioning, and safety and collision avoidance, giving users a better interactive experience and safety assurance.

[ DeepRobotics ]

We hope that this video can assist the community in explaining what ROS is, who uses it, and why it is important to those unfamiliar with ROS.

https://vimeo.com/639235111/9aa251fdb6

[ ROS.org ]

Boston Dynamics should know better than to post new videos on Fridays (as opposed to Thursday nights, when I put this post together every week), but if you missed this last week, here you go.

Robot choreography by Boston Dynamics and Monica Thomas.

[ Boston Dynamics ]

DeKonBot 2: for when you want things really, really, really, slowly clean.

[ Fraunhofer ]

Who needs Digit when Cassie is still hard at work!

[ Michigan Robotics ]

I am not making any sort of joke about sausage handling.

[ Soft Robotics ]

A squad of mini rovers traversed the simulated lunar soils of NASA Glenn's SLOPE (Simulated Lunar Operations) lab recently. The shoebox-sized rovers were tested to see if they could navigate the conditions of hard-to-reach places such as craters and caves on the Moon.

[ NASA Glenn ]

This little cyclocopter is cute, but I'm more excited for the teaser at the end of the video.

[ TAMU ]

Fourteen years ago, a team of engineering experts and Virginia Tech students competed in the 2007 DARPA Urban Challenge and propelled Torc to success. We look forward to many more milestones as we work to commercialize autonomous trucks.

[ Torc ]

Blarg not more of this...

Show me the robot prepping those eggs and doing the plating, please.

[ Moley Robotics ]

ETH Zurich's unique non-profit project continues! From 25 to 27 October 2024, the third edition of the CYBATHLON will take place in a global format. To the original six disciplines, two more are added: a race using smart visual assistive technologies and a race using assistive robots. As a platform, CYBATHLON challenges teams from around the world to develop everyday assistive technologies for, and in collaboration with, people with disabilities.

[ Cybathlon ]

Will drone deliveries be a practical part of our future? We visit the test facilities of Wing to check out how their engineers and aircraft designers have developed a drone and drone fleet control system that is actually in operation today in parts of the world.

[ Tested ]

In our third Self-Driven Women event, Waymo engineering leads Allison Thackston, Shilpa Gulati, and Congcong Li talk about some of the toughest and most interesting problems in ML and robotics and how it enables building a scalable driving autonomous driving tech stack. They also discuss their respective career journeys, and answer live questions from the virtual audience.

[ Waymo ]

The Robotics and Automation Society Student Activities Committee (RAS SAC) is proud to present “Transition to a Career in Academia," a panel with robotics thought leaders. This panel is intended for robotics students and engineers interested in learning more about careers in academia after earning their degree. The panel will be moderated by RAS SAC Co-Chair, Marwa ElDinwiny.

[ IEEE RAS ]

This week's CMU RI Seminar is from Siddharth Srivastava at Arizona State, on The Unusual Effectiveness of Abstractions for Assistive AI.

[ CMU RI ]

Evan Ackerman
Evan Ackerman is a senior editor at IEEE Spectrum. Since 2007, he has written over 6,000 articles on robotics and technology. He has a degree in Martian geology and is excellent at playing bagpipes.
The Conversation (0)
Aerospace Topic Type Feature Telecommunications

​​Why the World’s Militaries Are Embracing 5G

To fight on tomorrow's more complicated battlefields, militaries must adapt commercial technologies

15 min read
4 large military vehicles on a dirt road. The third carries a red container box. Hovering above them in a blue sky is a large drone.

In August 2021, engineers from Lockheed and the U.S. Army demonstrated a flying 5G network, with base stations installed on multicopters, at the U.S. Army's Ground Vehicle Systems Center, in Michigan. Driverless military vehicles followed a human-driven truck at up to 50 kilometers per hour. Powerful processors on the multicopters shared the processing and communications chores needed to keep the vehicles in line.

Lockheed Martin

It's 2035, and the sun beats down on a vast desert coastline. A fighter jet takes off accompanied by four unpiloted aerial vehicles (UAVs) on a mission of reconnaissance and air support. A dozen special forces soldiers have moved into a town in hostile territory, to identify targets for an air strike on a weapons cache. Commanders need live visual evidence to correctly identify the targets for the strike and to minimize damage to surrounding buildings. The problem is that enemy jamming has blacked out the team's typical radio-frequency bands around the cache. Conventional, civilian bands are a no-go because they'd give away the team's position.

As the fighter jet and its automated wingmen cross into hostile territory, they are already sweeping the ground below with radio-frequency, infrared, and optical sensors to identify potential threats. On a helmet-mounted visor display, the pilot views icons on a map showing the movements of antiaircraft batteries and RF jammers, as well as the special forces and the locations of allied and enemy troops.

Keep Reading ↓ Show less