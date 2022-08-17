IEEE Spectrum
Robotics Sponsored Article

RoboBusiness is Back!

Renewed, Refocused and Reinvigorated for 2022

2 min read
A blue background with the word "RoboBusiness" and below that "Santa Clara Convention Center" and "October 19-20 2022"
RoboBusiness/WTWH Media

The factors driving (and challenging) the robotics sector are multivariate, and their interplay is complex. As such, robotics conferences should reflect this fact, and move beyond the standard approaches and the typical 'supplier push' and 'end-user pull' interactions common to an earlier era of robotics events. Conferences should also take a 'whole cloth' approach, highlighting how various determinants—ongoing technological innovation, political and social drivers, business and investment trends—act in confluence to accelerate robotics innovation and commercialization efforts.

The RoboBusiness Conference & Expo, now under the auspices of WTWH Media's Robotics Group, has been reimagined and tuned in just this way. RoboBusiness has been reworked to reveal the most impactful technological advances, identify the most promising opportunities, illustrate the leading business and investment tends, as well as highlight business development initiatives designed to support robotics innovation and sector growth.

RoboBusiness will be co-located with the Field Robotics Engineering Forum, an international conference and exposition designed to provide engineers, engineering management, business professionals, and others information about how to successfully develop and safely deploy the next generation of field robotics systems for operation in wide-ranging, dynamic outdoor environments.

You can see the current list of speakers, to which more will be added, here.

A logo that says "RoboBusiness"

The "new" RoboBusiness Conference & Expo will take place this fall on October 19-20th at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.

RoboBusiness keynote speakers will include:

Beyond the keynotes and conference agenda, RoboBusiness will provide attendees with more than 100 exhibitors and demos on the expo floor, a career fair, networking receptions, and more.

Register for the event here and use code IEEE25 to save 25 percent on full conference passes. Early bird savings are also in effect until 20 August.

