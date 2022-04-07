How a Parachute Accident Helped Jump-start Augmented Reality

Louis Rosenberg is CEO and chief scientist of Unanimous AI, a company developing AI algorithms modeled on biological swarms. After creating the first interactive augmented-reality system for the U.S. Air Force in the early 1990s, Rosenberg founded the early virtual-reality company Immersion, the 3D-digitizer company MicroScribe, and the early augmented-reality company Outland Research. Rosenberg has been awarded over 300 patents worldwide for his work in VR, AR, AI, and human-computer interaction. He lives with his family on a 40-acre animal sanctuary along with hundreds of chickens, ducks, geese, turkeys, cows, pigs, goats, and sheep (real sheep, not virtual).