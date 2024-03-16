IEEE Spectrum
TransportationNewsClimate Tech

China and Norway Lead the World’s EV Switchover

Who else is aiming toward all (or mostly all) electric vehicles by 2030?

4 min read

An illustration of an electric car and a gas car against a globe.
Adam Gault/Science Source