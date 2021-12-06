FOR THE TECHNOLOGY INSIDER

IEEE Spectrum is the flagship publication of the IEEE — the world's largest professional organization devoted to engineering and applied sciences.
Robotics News

A ​Quadruped Humanoid Robot Might Be Able To Do It All

Swiss-Mile's robot can stand on two legs, walk on four legs, and drive like a car

2 min read
A red quadruped robot with wheels for feet balances upright on its hind legs in an empty room.

Last year, we wrote an article arguing that for legged robots, motorized wheels offer a number of significant advantages over feet. Locked wheels can behave similarly to point feet, and unlocking them gives legged robots the ability to travel both faster and more efficiently.

While we’ve seen several examples of legged robots leveraging wheels, the best example of this strategy almost certainly comes from ETH Zürich’s Robotic Systems Lab, which has been exploring what’s possible with wheeled-legged robot performance built around ANYmal quadruped robots. That technology has just been spun out into a company called Swiss-Mile, which wants to commercialize wheel-legged robots for a wide variety of tasks including mapping, inspection, disaster relief, and logistics in urban environments, to name a few.

Swiss-Mile proposes our multimodal robot ANYmal with wheels and legs unifying unique properties that make it a general-purpose solution for smart freight logistic systems. In contrast to wheeled delivery platforms and lightweight delivery drones, it can already efficiently overcome flat terrains, go over obstacles like steps and stairs, and carry heavy payloads in indoor and outdoor spaces.

Weird flex on Tesla aside, this video shows a real robot doing real things that are really hard in the real world. Meanwhile, the Tesla Bot simply does not exist and furthermore is not likely to exist, maybe ever. But let’s stop talking about Tesla and talk more about Swiss-Mile, because that video is super impressive. Here’s a little bit of background on the research behind the performance:

It’s a car, quadruped, and humanoid, with driving at speeds of up to 22 km/h, overcoming obstacles, and standing up on two legs! —Marko Bjelonic

While the humanoid mode is very cool, I’m not sure how useful it’s going to be in practice. It requires a dynamic motion to get into that mode (and presumably, out of it), which you’d want to do well away from people. And then you’ve got an unstable robot that looks to require a significant amount of space to properly balance—personally, I’m not sure I’d be comfortable interacting with the robot in this mode.

Marko Bjelonic, who leads the Swiss-Mile team along with Marco Hutter, tells us that one day, this could be a useful feature for a logistics robot: “By using its front legs as arms, the robot could grab packages from clients and then place them in a cargo compartment on its back. It would then go back down onto all fours, and transport those packages by quickly rolling along the street.” But for now, last-mile delivery (whether utilizing humanoid mode or not) is more of a long term vision. Swiss-Mile is focusing instead on commercial tasks that require a unique combination of speed and obstacle traversal but don’t get into the complicated space of human interaction, like mapping or inspecting complex spaces. A sensible choice, to be sure, but I’d still like to find an ANYmal standing on my doorstep with a delivery order one day. Safely, that is.

legged robots anymal robotics
Evan Ackerman
Evan Ackerman is a senior editor at IEEE Spectrum. Since 2007, he has written over 6,000 articles on robotics and technology. He has a degree in Martian geology and is excellent at playing bagpipes.
The Conversation (0)
Aerospace Magazine Feature

Can This DIY Rocket Program Send an Astronaut to Space?

Copenhagen Suborbitals is crowdfunding its crewed rocket

15 min read
Vertical
Five people stand in front of two tall rockets. Some of the people are wearing space suits and holding helmets, others are holding welding equipment.

Copenhagen Suborbitals volunteers are building a crewed rocket on nights and weekends. The team includes [from left] Mads Stenfatt, Martin Hedegaard Petersen, Jørgen Skyt, Carsten Olsen, and Anna Olsen.

Mads Stenfatt
Red

It was one of the prettiest sights I have ever seen: our homemade rocket floating down from the sky, slowed by a white-and-orange parachute that I had worked on during many nights at the dining room table. The 6.7-meter-tall Nexø II rocket was powered by a bipropellant engine designed and constructed by the Copenhagen Suborbitals team. The engine mixed ethanol and liquid oxygen together to produce a thrust of 5 kilonewtons, and the rocket soared to a height of 6,500 meters. Even more important, it came back down in one piece.

That successful mission in August 2018 was a huge step toward our goal of sending an amateur astronaut to the edge of space aboard one of our DIY rockets. We're now building the Spica rocket to fulfill that mission, and we hope to launch a crewed rocket about 10 years from now.

Copenhagen Suborbitals is the world's only crowdsourced crewed spaceflight program, funded to the tune of almost US $100,000 per year by hundreds of generous donors around the world. Our project is staffed by a motley crew of volunteers who have a wide variety of day jobs. We have plenty of engineers, as well as people like me, a pricing manager with a skydiving hobby. I'm also one of three candidates for the astronaut position.

Keep Reading ↓ Show less