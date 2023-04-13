Today’s AI Job Market, in Four Graphs

What’s the career outlook for AI professionals? In a word, growing, for all skill sets. But dig down into the data, and you’ll find some differences.
This latest look at the AI job market comes from the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence (HAI), which this month released its 2023 AI Index Report, more than 300 pages of data capturing trends in artificial intelligence. A hunt through those pages brought me several key snapshots of career trends, in the form of graphs created using data from Lightcast, a labor market analytics firm that mined millions of jobs posted 51,000 websites since 2010, flagging those listing AI skills. Here are the key takeaways.
AI jobs are up around the world, but nowhere more so than in the United States
Machine learning booms, while robotics languishes
Python is the AI language of choice
California has the most AI hires, but the Texas job market gains share
Tekla S. Perry is a senior editor at IEEE Spectrum. Based in Palo Alto, Calif., she's been covering the people, companies, and technology that make Silicon Valley a special place for more than 40 years. An IEEE member, she holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from Michigan State University.