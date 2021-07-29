FOR THE TECHNOLOGY INSIDER

This New Site

Follow the links for a tour

3 min read
IEEE Spectrum

For visitors familiar with our old site, welcome to our latest incarnation, which makes it easy to go deep into a topic like machine learning, get a tutorial on the topological materials that could disrupt the semiconductor industry (when will the chip shortage end, anyway?), or scour the latest edition of Top Programming Languages (coming in August), for an emerging language poised to upend your corner of the tech sector.

If you're reading this in the physical pages of IEEE Spectrum, there's a good chance you don't visit our website much, if ever.

We get it. Up to now, there hasn't been a particular reason to visit if you're satisfied dipping into the pages of Spectrum on a monthly basis.

So with the generous support of the IEEE New Initiatives Committee, we've designed an experience around IEEE members both current and future. We're running on one of the Web's fastest platforms, RebelMouse, to deliver beautifully textured screens studded with stunning photography and engrossing infographics to surround our award-winning journalism and columnists like Rodney Brooks, Vaclav Smil, and Allison Marsh. For this new site design we were fortunate to work with the artists at Pentagram, who were also responsible for the recent redesign of our print edition.


Once you're signed in as a member (see upper right corner), the real fun begins. First, you'll see that clicking on your name in the upper right-hand corner brings up a link to your personal profile page. Here you can choose an avatar that will appear at the top of the page along with your membership grade, status, and other details. That same avatar will appear next to comments you make on articles throughout the site. Your comments will instantly appear when you post them—no more premoderation for members---but please look at our commenting policy, which aims to foster civil discourse on some of the most daunting challenges facing our planet. Once you start commenting, you can track activity in threads you're involved in right from your profile page.

See something of interest, but can't read it right away? Save that article to read later by clicking on the bookmark at the top of the post and a link to it will appear on your profile. You can manage your Spectrum newsletter subscriptions from the same page. You can also create a feed of the latest posts related to the topics you're most interested in.

In the mood to check out the latest print issue of Spectrum but the mail is slow or you're a digital subscriber? Download a replica PDF directly from your profile page. Did someone refer you to an article Elon Musk wrote for us back in 2009? As a member, you have access to Spectrum and The Institute's print archives going back to 2000.

And there's more for you here than just your profile page and thousands of stories: We have a new podcast (Fixing the Future, hosted by Contributing Editor Steven Cherry) and webinars and white papers that go deep on our sponsors' engineering tools. We're also starting something we call Spectrum Collections, curated bundles of our articles on specific topics that showcase our most popular Hands On DIY projects, say, or a menagerie of the world's most influential CPUs.

Spectrum's best stories have at their heart people coming together to solve hard problems. And exactly that has been happening here at Spectrum over the last year, as an indefatigable team led by me; Erico Guizzo, Digital Product Manager; and Preeti Kulkarni, Spectrum Online & Web Application Development Manager tackled digital media's hard problems in partnership with our colleagues at Pentagram, RebelMouse, Interface Guru, and IEEE IT. Enjoy the fruits of our efforts.

After you've had some time to experience this new site, we'd love to know what you think. Please log in and share your thoughts with us, including what you'd like to see in the future, in the comment section below. For fun, finish the sentence "This new site is..."

Harry Goldstein

Harry Goldstein is the Editorial Director for IEEE Spectrum's digital properties. He focuses on identifying trending technology topics and creating innovative ways of telling stories about them, through Spectrum's award-winning news coverage and videos, the Robots Guide, and Spectrum's Top Programming Languages app, among others. Goldstein started at Spectrum in 2001 covering semiconductors and maverick inventors in stories like "The Irresistible Transistor" and "Down and Out in Ham Lake." His investigation of the FBI's failed software project, "Who Killed the Virtual Case File?" won the Jesse H. Neal award for feature writing in 2006. Before coming to Spectrum, Goldstein was managing editor of the American Society of Civil Engineers' Civil Engineering magazine and managing editor of John Wiley and Sons' Technical Insights. Goldstein earned his BA at Carleton College, Northfield, Minn., and his MA in creative writing from the City College of New York.

Sunil Dubey 30 Jul, 2021

Awesome!

Donald Ingram 30 Jul, 2021
M

That's nice, now how do we get back to the original layout, which in my opinion, was not only not broken but a far more efficient means of browsing current news.

The Cellular Industry’s Clash Over the Movement to Remake Networks

The wireless industry is divided on Open RAN’s goal to make network components interoperable

13 min read
Photo: George Frey/AFP/Getty Images
DarkBlue2

We've all been told that 5G wireless is going to deliver amazing capabilities and services. But it won't come cheap. When all is said and done, 5G will cost almost US $1 trillion to deploy over the next half decade. That enormous expense will be borne mostly by network operators, companies like AT&T, China Mobile, Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone, and dozens more around the world that provide cellular service to their customers. Facing such an immense cost, these operators asked a very reasonable question: How can we make this cheaper and more flexible?

Their answer: Make it possible to mix and match network components from different companies, with the goal of fostering more competition and driving down prices. At the same time, they sparked a schism within the industry over how wireless networks should be built. Their opponents—and sometimes begrudging partners—are the handful of telecom-equipment vendors capable of providing the hardware the network operators have been buying and deploying for years.

