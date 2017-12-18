Wideband Optical Modulator and Detector Characterization: Uncertainties and the Impact on Eye Diagrams/Time Domain Modeling Optical modulators and detectors operating to 110 GHz or higher have existed for years and characterization/calibration methods have been well-published, but less attention has been paid to the optimization of uncertainties of those converter measurements in a practical user context. This paper will explore the characterization and calibration processes, mainly for >70 GHz bandwidth components in both 1550 and 1310 nm wavelengths.