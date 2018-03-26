Using VNA’s as a Tool for Signal Integrity in High Speed Digital Systems

Our signal integrity paper describes the difference in how VNA’s and time domain based instruments generate S-Parameters. It also covers the following information and much more:

Examination of VNA time domain transformations and how they are effected by VNA bandwidth, frequency step size and low frequency S-Parameter quality

S-Parameter quality metrics, including indications of measurement issues

Channel characterization and measurement frequencies as it applies to bit rates and encoding

VNA de-embedding and network extraction tools as a way to simplify measurements