Using Virtualization to Empower IoT Network Infrastructure

With more and more devices joining the Internet of Things (IoT), traditional networks are struggling to keep pace. Not only do IoT networks require the flexibility to adapt to sudden, dramatic changes in resource demand brought on by unpredictable data usage patterns, topologies must also be able to scale into the future without massive, repeated investment.

In this article, IoT network architects will learn:

• How unpredictable IoT data demands are straining traditional network architectures

• How network functions virtualization (NFV) technology provides network elasticity

• How off-the-shelf hardware can reduce total cost of ownership and future-proof IoT infrastructure