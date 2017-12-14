Use COM Express Modularity to Future-Proof CNC Equipment

Modular embedded hardware standards like COM Express provide a future-proof migration path for CNC machines, combining application-specific carrier boards with replaceable processor modules that can be swapped out if components are damaged or next-generation process technology becomes available. In this article, CNC operators will learn:

• Why traditional hardware replacement measures fall short.

• How modular COM Express technology can help.

• How original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) ensure CNC machinery remains operational, long term.