OnScale demonstrates the prototyping of their time-domain Multiphysics simulation in the cloud.

We describe the virtual prototyping and beamforming optimization of a 110 x 56 PMUT. We demonstrate the powerful capabilities of OnScale’s time-domain multiphysics simulation in the cloud by circumventing the legacy empirical approach to physical sensor design that imposes immense cost, risk and delayed time to market on device OEMs.