Ultra Low Thermal Resistant Adhesive for Electronic Applications
Manufacturers of advanced electronic systems will find that advances in adhesives offer the ability to meet nearly any combination of requirements for thermal, environmental, and structural stability. As product manufacturers face greater challenges in assembling die, package, and other components into products able to cope with increasing heat loads, epoxies and silicones are uniquely qualified to meet these increasingly diverse requirements. Learn why ultra low thermally conductive adhesives are the preferred fastening approach in applications requiring careful thermal management.