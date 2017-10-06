Type 7 Modules Solve Complex IoT Edge-Node Processing Matrix

The COM Express 3.0 Type 7 pinout removes display and audio interfaces in favor of 10GbE ports – making a great fit for headless servers. Add the advantages of a standard, modular form factor, and developers can put the right level of processing at the optimum location in the network, from the edge to the data center.

This feature will:

• Explain the I/O capabilities of the server-oriented pinout

• Illustrate modules with up to 16 cores on a small form factor

• Introduce two Type 7 servers on module (SoM) products