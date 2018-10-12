Speed Design of Digitally Controlled Power Converters

This white paper describes 10 proven ways that system-level simulation can improve your digital controller development for power converters. Simulink® lets you test concepts against complex and varying power sources and electrical loads before you begin hardware-software integration testing.
Key Take-aways:
- Learn how to conduct trade studies and optimization analyses to balance cost and performance
- Understand how to validate your design with desktop and real-time simulations
- Learn to generate C/C++ and HDL code from your model