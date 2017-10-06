Simplify Secure, UEFI-Based IoT Firmware Updates

The Internet of Things (IoT) provides the opportunity for OEMs to update device firmware remotely over the air (OTA) to enhance system functionality and close security vulnerabilities. Unfortunately, the challenge then becomes differentiating between out-of-date firmware components and those that are current within a given system, as well as whether or not new firmware releases have themselves been verified as secure.

In this article, IoT device developers and manufacturers will learn:

• How firmware loopholes can pose security risks and consume costly development resources

• How UEFI Update Capsule technology isolates OTA update packages to specific firmware components to minimize downtime

• How commercially available UEFI software solutions can automate the monitoring of firmware versions and verify the integrity of new firmware releases