Shielding Effectiveness of Expanded Metal Foils (EMFs)

Under normal operation, all electronic equipment radiates some amount of electromagnetic energy. At the same time, all electronic equipment is (to some degree) susceptible to interference from outside sources of electromagnetic energy.

Electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) is the branch of electrical engineering concerned with the unintentional generation, propagation and reception of electromagnetic energy which may cause unwanted effects such as electromagnetic interference (EMI) or even physical damage in operational equipment. The goal of EMC is the correct operation of different equipment in a common electromagnetic environment.