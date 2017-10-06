Protect Industrial IoT Infrastructure with Converged IT/OT Security Gateways

As safety- and mission-critical industrial systems connect to the Internet of Things (IoT) for industrial applications, the security vulnerabilities of traditional devices like programmable logic controllers (PLCs), Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems, and log servers are exposed. It is also becoming increasingly clear that traditional IT security strategies are ill-equipped to provide sufficient security as we move toward a converged IT and OT infrastructure.

In this article, you will learn:

• Where standards come into play for securing the Industrial IoT

• How the latest security appliances provide protection for IT and OT infrastructure

• How off-the-shelf technology is reducing costs, speeding time to market, and offering peace of mind for critical-infrastructure operators