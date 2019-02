Download this white paper for a deep dive into the IEC/UL 62368-1 standard for Information Technology and Audio/Video Equipment. As the 20-DEC, 2020 deadline draws nearer for the withdrawal of the previous standards (IEC/UL 60950 and IEC/UL 60065) it’s critical that manufacturers understand the changes required by the new standard and what steps can be taken to gain compliance for their next-generation products.