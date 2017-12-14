Machine Learning Gets a 2.2x Performance Boost

Industrial automation applications increasingly leverage machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to reduce dependence on human operators and improve overall efficiency. To maximize the benefits of machine learning in industrial settings, new Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors (code named “Purley”) deliver high core counts, low latency, and advanced performance in industrial server designs. In this article, automation engineers will learn:

• How Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors improve performance and reduce latency for demanding machine learning workloads

• How off-the-shelf Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processor board solutions provide a high-performance upgrade path for existing industrial servers

• About software resources compatible with Intel® Xeon® processors that ease development of AI-based systems