Join Wave 2018 for Huge Keysight Gear Giveaways

Keysight is launching Wave 2018, a first-of-its kind event created to connect you with our experts! Plus, you can register for daily bench and RF giveaways worth more than $44,000!



Join us March 1-16 to learn helpful tips, discuss latest ideas, and explore new advances in the industry via daily videos, exclusive content, and live Q&As. You won’t want to miss a minute of this event- or your chance to win. Register now!