Importance of CTE of Adhesives for Assembly Reliability

Forming reliable bonds between different materials can be challenging because there can be large variations in CTE's (coefficients of thermal expansion). Adhesive compounds play a critical role in the fabrication of assemblies for electronic, optical and mechanical systems. Learn more about typical CTE's for various chemistries such as epoxies and silicones, how fillers can be used to modify CTE, why CTE is dependent on temperature and much more. Specific case studies illustrate the thermal compounds used.