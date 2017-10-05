Hexapods Advance Production Processes / Motion Control with Piezo Mechanisms

Hexapods and piezomechanisms provide highly precise motion and can help design engineers solve complex motion and automation tasks. Hexapods, six-legged parallel-kinematic positioning systems are now available with a load capacity range of 2kg to 2000kg and travel ranges to 100s of millimeters. They achieve alignment precision from microns to 10’s of nanometers and are used in fields including silicon photonics, automated labeling machines, and automotive assembly.

When extremely high precision, or short response times in the microsecond range are important, with minimized dimensions, piezo actuators, a special form of electro-ceramics, are the gold standard.