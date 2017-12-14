Gain Visibility into Your Supply Chain with Connected Logistics

The Honeywell *Connected Freight* solution, based on the Intel® Connected Logistics Platform (Intel® CLP), now offers logistics companies and their customers an integrated, low-cost Internet of Things (IoT) sensor suite and management platform capable of monitoring assets from distribution center to destination.

In this article, transportation and logistics operators will learn:

• About previous implementation challenges of connected logistics solutions

• How low-cost sensing and communications technologies can now monitor cargo down to the package level

• How open-source industry standards ensure scalability and cost-effectiveness of connected logistics solutions, long term