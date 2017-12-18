Electro-Optical Measurements using Anritsu VNA’s

As the data rates of optical communication systems continue to increase, optical transmit and receive modules require characterization to wider bandwidths. Optical modulators (E/O devices), photo detectors and receivers (O/E devices), as well as optical components can be characterized accurately using Vector Network Analyzers (VNA's). Our application note describes the techniques and hardware required to characterize E/O and O/E devices, as well as optical components with economies of scale and flexibility not present in current Lightwave Component Analyzer (LCA) designs.