Electrical-to-Optical and Optical-to-Electrical Converter Measurements

As fiber and free-space optical communication bandwidths increase, the need for very high speed optical modulators and detectors has also increased. The frequency response characterization of these electrical-to-optical (E/O, modulators sometimes integrated with lasers) and optical-to-electrical (O/E, photo detectors and receivers) converters can be important in terms of such parameters as bandwidth, flatness, phase linearity and group delay. This application note covers some of the measurements of interest, setup considerations, possible measurement performance, and examples of measurement procedures.