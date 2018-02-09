Die Attach Adhesives Impact Product Quality Well Beyond Manufacturing
Die attach adhesives serve a vital role in semi-conductor assembly and manufacturing throughout the product life cycle. In this white paper, learn how die attach adhesives facilitate assembly. Read why thin bond lines are so important for product life cycle and about the application process. Bond strength is only one, albeit critical requirement for many applications, epoxies possess many other performance characteristics.. Discover why they offer diverse solutions to meet critical application needs.