Deploy Scalable Smart City Architectures Confidently With Network Simulation

Smart cities represent one of the highest-volume – and highest-value – segments of the Internet of Things (IoT) but are among the most difficult to prototype. The potential number and type of devices and networking technologies that make up a smart city deployment quickly scale beyond the cost and time constraints of traditional proof of concept (PoC) prototyping measures. Smart city developers need an alternative approach to testing network viability and IoT platform performance.

Simulation technologies originating from the network infrastructure sector can be used in place of traditional PoC methods, allowing smart city designers to generate virtual networks of thousands of devices and connections.

In this article, smart city stakeholders will learn:

• How the scale of smart city deployments quickly outstrips the capabilities of traditional PoCs and prototyping solutions

• The advantages of network simulation for evaluating large-scale smart city rollouts

• How simulation software can pair with Intel® IoT Gateway technology to reduce cost and time to market when measuring platform and network architecture performance