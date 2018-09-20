Analyzing Radar Cross Section of Large Targets in ANSYS HFSS

Download this paper to learn about the utilization of ANSYS HFSS with the novel HFSS SBR+ solver to analyze, predict and optimize radar signatures of electrically large targets and scenes. Subject models include targets such as aircraft, missiles, rockets and ships.
Key take-aways:
- Learn to create electromagnetic simulations and gain deep field-level insight into electromagnetic interactions that contribute to radar scattering
- Learn how an efficient and reliable simulation tool like ANSYS HFSS can help platform designers create mission-critical vehicles with high survivability and effective radar systems
- Discover how proper simulation tools can help compress design cycles and substantially reduce measurement and testing costs